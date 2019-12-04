The Officers for The Union and Ladies for The Union living history groups from Gettysburg will memorialize two fallen soldiers with wreath laying ceremonies in the Gettysburg National Cemetery on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m.
The first wreath laying ceremony will take place at the grave of U.S. Navy Yeoman First Class Regis James Bodecker, who enlisted from Allegheny County, Pa. Yeoman Bodecker, who was awarded the Purple Heart, was a fatality at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He was assigned to the USS Helena (CL-50), a light Cruiser, which was berthed in the spot usually assigned to the Battleship Pennsylvania. This circumstance placed the cruiser on ‘Battleship Row’ one of the main targets of the Japanese attack. The Helena was hit but not sunk that day. Unfortunately, Bodecker was killed during the attack.
