Earn a $25 gift card by contributing to a Disrupt Drug Trafficking focus group during three days of events at Penn State Extension, Suite 204, 670 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg.
Each event will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, is for police and first responders; Wednesday, Nov. 13 is for the substance use disorder recovery community; and Thursday, Nov. 14 is for the general public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.