The American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary organization focused on heart and brain health, invites workplaces, friends and families from across Adams and southern York counties to join the 2019 Adams/Hanover Heart Walk on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Cross Keys Village, 620 Harmony Drive, New Oxford. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. and the walk will step off at 10:30 a.m.
Activities at this year’s Heart Walk will include free CPR demonstrations and blood pressure screenings, healthy snacks and kids activities. The event will culminate with 1-mile or 3-mile walk around the walking paths at Cross Keys Village. Well-behaved leashed dogs are permitted to join their humans for the walk.
Organizers have set a goal to raise $50,000 from the Heart Walk to support the American Heart Association. Walkers who raise a minimum of $100 will receive a Heart Walk t-shirt and the opportunity to earn additional prizes.
The Adams/Hanover Heart Walk is chaired by Dr. Richard Howard Jr., site and medical director of cardiology at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, and sponsored locally by WellSpan Health, UPMC Pinnacle, New Oxford Social and Athletic Club, Conewago Enterprises, Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 and ACNB Bank.
The Heart Walk is part of the American Heart Association’s Healthy For Good movement to encourage sustainable healthy lifestyle changes. Dollars raised will support the American Heart Association’s lifesaving mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives through investments in heart disease and stroke research, health care quality improvement, advocacy, prevention and education.
For more information about the Adams/Hanover Heart Walk, or to sign up to participate, visit www.heart.org/adamswalk or call 717-730-1750.
