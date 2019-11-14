Sandy Lockerman will present a talk about Hummingbirds at the South Mountain Audubon Society monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 18.
Free and open to the public, the talk will be given at the Adams County Agricultural Resource Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg. Refreshments will be at 7 p.m. followed by the meeting and presentation at 7:30 p.m.
