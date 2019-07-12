Kids’ Night Summer Celebration is set for July 19, 6-8 p.m., at Hollabaugh Bros. Farm Market, Biglerville. There is a $4 admission per child; parents are free.
Included in the admission price is ice cream, wagon rides, lawn games, board games, scavenger hunts, a seed spitting contest, a marshmallow building station, sketch kits, a friendship bracelet station, and more. The seed spitting contest will be at 7 p.m. with the winner receiving a small prize. Wagon rides leave at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
No registration is required.
If there is inclement weather, this event will be cancelled. Any cancellation will be posted on Hollabaugh’s website and Facebook.
For more information about our Family Summer events call 717-677-8412 or visit www.hollabaughbros.com. Click on Events/ Family Events and Children’s Programs.
Be sure to check the website for new event information.
