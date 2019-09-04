Adams County Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2019-2020 program year. If eligible, your family will receive over $10,000 in educational, health, nutritional and dental services at no cost to the family. Head Start is designed to service 3-, 4- and 5-year-old children who come from income eligible families or who have a disability or a special need. The services are offered in part-day and full-day classrooms, Monday-Friday during the regular school year. Eligibility is based off of age and household income. For an application or a brochure, contact ERSA Coordinator Kayla Palmer at Adams County Head Start by phone at 717-337-1337, ext. 228 or by e-mail at kfpalmer@achsaccess.org.
