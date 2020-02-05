Mediation Services of Adams County will offer a 22-hour Mediation and Conflict Resolution Training on March 13-14 and 20-21 at the Methodist Church, High Street, in Gettysburg.
The course will meet Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. under the direction of Elly Cleaver, retired mediator for the federal government, Department of Agriculture. MSAC will provide Continuing Legal Education credits for attorneys who attend. Twenty CLE’s will be available under the auspices of the Pennsylvania Council of Mediators.
