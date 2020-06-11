The Underground Railroad (UGRR) tours of the McAllister’s Mill Site are cancelled for this summer, Anne Zabawa, president of the Historic Preservation Society of Gettysburg — Adams County (HGAC), announced in a release Wednesday.
The action was taken “after careful consideration of many factors, and in the interest of everyone’s safety,” she said in the release. Tours will resume next May, the release read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.