Barbara Morrison-Ritenour has joined ACNB Bank in the position of Community Banking Manager of the Littlestown Office located at 444 West King Street in Littlestown. In this role, she is responsible for welcoming current and prospective customers, fulfilling customers’ needs for banking products and services, building relationships with the local community, and managing the office staff.
Morrison-Ritenour has more than 23 years of experience in the financial services industry in retail and community banking with 15 years dedicated to branch management. Prior to joining ACNB Bank, she served as a branch manager for a bank in Baltimore County.
