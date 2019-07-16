Adams County
Veterans of the Army Air Corps, Army Air Force, and Air Force will meet for breakfast at 9 a.m. Thursday at Dunlap’s Restaurant, Buford Ave., Gettysburg, across from the post office.
Fairfield
A dance will be held Wednesday, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, located on Main Street.
——
The Fairfield Fire and EMS holds bingo every Thursday at the smoke-free dining hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:45 p.m., with three early bird games.
——
Pa. DEP will hold a hearing on Specialty Granules Quarry NPDES Mining Permit, July 17, at the Fairfield Fire and EMS Building, 106 Steelman St., at 7 p.m., preceded by a 6:30 p.m. open house. For more information, contact DEP’s Cambria District Mining Office at 814-472-1900.
——
Project Linus, Adams County Chapter, meets the third Friday of every month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Fairfield Mennonite Church. This month’s meeting is July 19.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 7:30 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
The Gettysburg Composite Squadron meets at Gettysburg Airport, 1130 Chambersburg Road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. It consists of Senior Members (age 18 and over) and Cadet Members (age 12 to 21). Any person 12 and over can join. Email gettysburgcap@hotmail.com, visit http://www.gettysburgcap.com/home.html or Facebook.
——
NAMI support group is held the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, York St.
——
Gettysburg High School Class of 1951 meets for lunch the first Tuesday of every month at the Gettysburg Family Restaurant at 11:30 a.m.
Elsewhere
Al-Anon, Adult Children of Alcoholics, meets every Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, Silver Run, Md. For information, call Terri at 717-346-7093.
