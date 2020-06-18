The Pennsylvania capitol building will reopen to the public with modified prevention protocols on June 22, according to a release from the Department of General Services. The reopening follows Dauphin County moving to the green phase of the COVID-19 pandemic on June 19.
The Main Capitol, East Wing and North Office Building entrances will be accessible by the public, according to the release. Visitors to the capitol will be required to wear a mask to enter the building and adhere to social distancing protocols. Visitors without a mask will be supplied with one at the public entrances. Hand sanitizer stations will also be placed at those entrances.
