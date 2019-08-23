Penn State Extension is offering a group-based strength-training program for adults ages 40 and older who have been exercising or previously lifting weights. The exercises are simple, safe, and highly effective. This is not an aerobic exercise class setting. The exercises are done in a slow, controlled manner with light weights
“LIFT,” which stands for Lifelong Improvements through Fitness Together, will take place at 8:30 or 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. Sessions are held twice a week for one hour over the course of eight weeks and include an active warm-up, core strength-training exercises and a cool-down period. The program also encourages participants to increase their daily consumption of fruits and vegetables and overall nutrition.
Strength training offers physical, mental and emotional benefits, including increased muscle mass and strength; improved bone density; reduced risk for osteoporosis and related fractures; reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, depression and obesity; and improved self-confidence, sleep and vitality.
The cost of the program is $60. Some insurance policies may reimburse participants with 80 percent or better attendance; those attending should check with their insurance provider for more information.
To register, visit http://extension.psu.edu/lift-plus or call 877-345-0691. Registration Deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 4.
