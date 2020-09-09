The Fountaindale Volunteer Fire Department will serve pit beef sandwiches with two sides for $8 on Thursday, Sept. 10. The to-go meals will be served drive-thru style at 106 Steelman St., Fairfield, in the side parking lot. Meals will be ready at 4:30 p.m. and served until 7 p.m. or until sold out.
