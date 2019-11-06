Hollabaugh Bros. Farm Market plans two family events on Saturday, Nov. 16 to help foster a thankful spirit. At 10-11:30 a.m. is the Kids’ Thanksgiving Program, and at 1:30-3 p.m. is the Thanksgiving Foods Family Cooking Class.
Kids’ Thanksgiving Program is perfect for children ages 3-8. Learn about and celebrate Thanksgiving with a story time, craft, games and snack, all with a Thanksgiving theme. Registration is required and cost is $10/child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.