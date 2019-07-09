Due to the success of walking tours and new partnership with the Gettysburg Foundation, the Gettysburg Licensed Town Historians/Guides (GBLTH) is seeking additional people interested in providing historical walking tours of Gettysburg.
A dozen guides currently provide a variety of walking tours through the town. Licensed Town Historians/Guides is celebrating 15 years of offering tourists educational and entertaining tours of the town. Tours originate from inside the Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station on Carlisle Street. Tours are available daily from April through November.
Individuals interested in becoming a Gettysburg Licensed Town Historian/Guide should visit the organization’s website at https://www.gblth.com/become-a-historian for additional information. The process begins by submitting a Letter of Intent by Aug. 15. Requests for additional information and/or Letters of Interest can be emailed to tours@gblth.com.
