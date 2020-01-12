Main Street donates to education foundation

Main Street Gettysburg provided a check for $2,350.50 to the Gettysburg Area Education Foundation as a result of the Gettysburg Christmas Festival proceeds. The check was presented by Deb Adamik, President & CEO of Main Street Gettysburg to Todd Orner, President of the Gettysburg Area Education Foundation.
“Main Street Gettysburg’s mission is to serve the community in providing economic development, historic preservation and quality of life for the community. It is our hope that the Gettysburg Christmas Festival benefits as many areas of the community as possible, in striving toward our mission. The festival not only provides economic opportunities for businesses, but also for more then 20 community non-profits and foundations. What a wonderful way to reinvest in our community through a fun “quality of life” event.”
