Biglerville
The Biglerville Fire Company is sponsoring its next monthly Sunday Dinner on Aug 23. Menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, filling, buttered corn and a fresh baked roll. This is a drive-through-only-pickup dinner. Tickets are $10 each; pre-ordering tickets is required by visiting the Biglerville Hose & Truck Co. Facebook page or by calling 717-465-6967 and leaving a message.
