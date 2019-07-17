Join the park staff at Eisenhower National Historic Site for the second family day of the summer on Saturday, July 20. Youth ages 6 to 12 can ride the shuttle bus for free.
Special family activities will be offered in addition to the park’s regularly scheduled programming. The park’s new junior ranger activity guide will be available for families to work on and earn their junior ranger badges as well.
July’s theme, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Program Moon landings, is “Space Day” at the Eisenhower farm. In recognition of President Eisenhower signing the act creating NASA, special family activities, including a special story time children’s program, will focus on NASA, the astronauts that went to the Moon, and outer space.
The Westminster Astronomical Society will also be on site with telescopes and space displays, daytime solar viewing activities, and will offer a scale model solar system walk. A special junior ranger “Space Explorer” book developed by the National Park Service and NASA will be available to explore beyond Earth. The fun is sure to be out of this world.
