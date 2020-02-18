The Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) will offer a 60-minute Dementia Friends Information Session on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the Upper Adams Senior Center, 2950 Table Rock Road, Biglerville.
Dementia Friends is a global movement that is changing the way people think, act, and talk about dementia. By helping everyone in a community understand what dementia is and how it affects families, everyone can make a difference for people touched by dementia. People do not need to be a dementia expert, nor do they need to know someone with dementia to become a Dementia Friend.
