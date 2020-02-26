Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) will meet on Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Valentine Hall, 61 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg, for the program “Dr. Henry Stewart: Renaissance Man of Gettysburg.”
Over the course of his life, Stewart came to define what a true Renaissance man was capable of achieving. Medical doctor, chemist, forensic pathologist, meteorologist, engineer, blacksmith, and architect are but some of the occupations he practiced.
