Gettysburg Rising will hold an immigrant solidarity vigil on Friday, Aug. 2 on Lincoln Square in Gettysburg from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The group welcomes volunteers at this family-friendly event to pass out literature and apples, as well as to hold banners. It offers a way to find out more about how immigrants contribute to the community and region.
For details, email gettysburgrising@gmail.com or view the group’s public Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gettysburgrising/ or website www.gettysburgrising.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.