Adams County
TOPS 1076 meets each Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Abbottstown. Weigh-ins at 9:15 a.m. Meeting at 10 a.m. Call 717-637-9062 for information.
Biglerville
Biglerville High School Class of 1958 will meet for dinner at the Gettysburg Hoss’ Steak House, York Road on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
——
The Biglerville Senior Citizens will hold their regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library. Their special guest will be Alice McArthur. All are welcome.
Fairfield
The Fairfield group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 13 Main St.
——
A dance will be held Wednesday, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, located on Main Street.
——
The Fairfield Fire and EMS holds bingo every Thursday at the smoke-free dining hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:45 p.m., with three early-bird games.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at noon at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at noon, Oct. 10 at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road.
——
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1950 will meet for lunch at Hoss’s Steak and Seahouse at noon, Wednesday, Oct. 16.
——
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 is open to the public Thursdays (Burger Night) from 4 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. This week’s Friday Night Special is chicken alfredo over fettuccine with garlic bread, side salad and dessert. Call the post at 717-334-4614 for more information.
Hanover
A support meeting for families and friends affected by substance use disorders and addiction is held every second and fourth Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Enter by Willow Street, the red door entrance. Visit www.guidingheartswithhope.org, or call 717-968-3083.
Elsewhere
Al-Anon, Adult Children of Alcoholics, meets every Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, Silver Run, Md.
