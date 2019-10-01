Construction work for the new bridge carrying Route 30 over Rock Creek in Gettysburg Borough and Straban Township is anticipated to resume this week as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. Construction was halted in early September while changes to the storm-water drainage system were completed.
Motorists will continue to follow a single lane of travel in each direction until the bridge is completed in late November.
