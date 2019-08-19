Jennifer Holcomb, director of Memory Support at Cross Keys Village, and Gay Dickson, social worker at UPMC Hanover, are offering a unique opportunity for people living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia-related disease and their care partner.
An eight-week Early Stage Support Group to connect people facing similar experiences is planned.
The group will meet for an educational session during the first hour every week, and then divide into two groups (one for people living with the disease and the other for the care partners) during the second hour.
There is no cost to participate, but registration is required.
Meetings are eight consecutive Thursdays, Sept. 12, Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 24, and Oct. 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the York Street Medical Center, 400 York St., Hanover, PA 17331.
The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or another related dementia is life changing. It often leads to questions and feelings of uncertainty and loneliness.
For more information about the support group or to register, call Jennifer Holcomb at 717-624-5474 or visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/supportgroup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.