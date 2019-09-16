The Adams County Farm Bureau will hold its Annual Dinner/Business Meeting on Monday, Sept. 23 starting at 6 p.m. at the Lutheran Seminary Dining Hall or Refectory, 148 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg.
Call Secretary Deb Stock at 717-624-2592 or 717-476-5921 to reserve a seat. Cost is $25 per person; you may call to reserve and pay at the door. RSVP by Sept. 18. All Adams County Farm Bureau members are encouraged to attend.
