On Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the College Union Building in Room 260, the Fielding Center for Presidential Leadership Study will host Major Elliot Garrett who will discuss the functions of the Trump administration and Trump presidency in a lecture titled “The Trump Presidency: Impatient Belligerence Amid Partial Productivity.”
Regardless of political background, it is clear that Donald Trump’s presidency is different than anything the nation has seen before. Major Garrett will present a narrative of what he describes as the chaos and control of President Trump, investigating his successes and failures in policy and in public image. Garrett will focus on the substantive and lasting actions of the Trump presidency, aiming to understand what has been most essential amid consistent distractions. Major Garret will provide a first draft of the history of Trump.
