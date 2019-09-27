ANNIVERSARY — HART Center 50th anniversary ribbon cutting featuring representatives from the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce, Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce, The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County, the HART Center staff and dignitaries from the state and Adams County.
Members of the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce, Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce and The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County joined the HART Center to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Wednesday, September 25.
The event ran from 4-7 p.m. and featured remarks from HART Center Executive Director Craig Clabaugh. The evening also included a ribbon cutting featuring representatives from three local chambers, the HART Center staff, PA State Representatives Torren Ecker and Kate Klunk and Adams County Commissioners Jim Martin, Randy Phiel and Marty Qually.
