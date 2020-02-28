Grants of up to $4,000 are now available through the Adams County Community Foundation Fund for Littlestown. Applications must be postmarked by March 30, 2020. Grant decisions and awards will be made in late June 2020.
The Fund for Littlestown was created through the generosity and in memory of Bernard, Mary and Dick Selby. The Selbys dedicated their lives to serving their community in many ways and through the Community Foundation and the Fund for Littlestown, they will continue to do so.
