The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape is seeking feedback from Adams County residents to help with the establishment of a new sexual assault center in the county, according to a PCAR release.
PCAR recently launched a community assessment of Adams County to learn more about the needs of survivors of sexual harassment, abuse, and assault, access to service, and the community’s attitudes and beliefs about sexual assault, the release reads.
