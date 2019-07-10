WellSpan Health has recently been honored with 12 American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Get With The Guidelines (GWTG) awards at its six acute-care community hospitals. The awards recognize the hospitals’ achievements in stroke and heart-related care.
“Our physicians and care teams work tirelessly to provide the best possible care for our patients and these awards are a testament to their efforts,” said Tom McGann, M.D., executive vice president for clinical practice at WellSpan Health. “The addition of the Summit Health hospitals only strengthens the trust patients put in WellSpan Health for their heart and stroke needs, right here in the community.”
Get With The Guidelines offers quality-improvement measures, discharge protocols, standing orders and other measurement tools that make it easier to follow treatment guidelines that can help save lives and ultimately reduce overall health care costs by lowering readmission rates for patients with stroke and heart-related needs.
The 12 Get With the Guidelines awards were received by the following hospitals:
WellSpan York Hospital
• Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement award and recognized on the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite
• Get With The Guidelines — Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement award
• Get With The Guidelines — Resuscitation Gold Quality Achievement award
WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
• Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement award and recognized on the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite
• Get With The Guidelines — Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement award
WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital
• Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement award and recognized on the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite
• Get With The Guidelines — Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement award
WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital
• Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement award and recognized on the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite
• Get With The Guidelines — Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement award
WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital
• Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement award and recognized on the Target: Stroke Honor Roll
• Get With The Guidelines — Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement award
WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital
• Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement award and recognized on the Target: Stroke Honor Roll
“We are pleased to recognize WellSpan Health for their commitment to heart failure and stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer re-admissions and lower mortality rates.”
For more about WellSpan Heart and Vascular care, visit www.WellSpan.org/Heart.
For more about WellSpan stroke care, visit www.WellSpan.org/Stroke.
