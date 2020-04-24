In this time of social isolation, Mediation Services of Adams County (MSAC), like many mediation centers across the country, is now prepared to offer free Distance Mediation and Conflict Coaching as a public service.
Intended to help relieve the pressures on families and individuals confronting issues concerning relationships, custody agreements and sharing resources, distance mediation will be conducted using various social video and/or audio software on your phone or computer, according to an MSAC release.
