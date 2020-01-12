Applications are now being accepted for the Florence de Haven Stick Memorial Scholarship offered through Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Hanover & Spring Grove, Inc. Any person living in the areas surrounding Hanover or Spring Grove or in any part of Adams County is eligible. Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited nursing program or accepted for classes beginning in the fall for a career as an RN or LPN.
Several scholarships (between $3,000 and $5,000 each) will be awarded. Applications are available by calling VNA at 717-637-1227 or 1-800-422-3197. Interested students can also visit our web site at www.vnahanover.org to print out an application. Application deadline is March 13, 2020.
