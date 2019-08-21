A free Welcome to Medicare Seminar is set for Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Adams County Office for Aging Inc., 318 W. Middle St., Gettysburg.
The seminar will explain insurance options for Medicare beneficiaries and provide education about coverage choices. This session will provide a general overview of the information you need to help you navigate the Medicare system.
Staff and volunteers from the Adams County Office for Aging Inc. APPRISE Program will present a program covering the following topics: benefits provided under original Medicare; Medicare Supplemental Insurance and Medicare Advantage Plans; Medicare prescription drug coverage choices; and programs for people with limited income.
Advanced registration is requested due to limited space. Call 717-334-9296 or 1-800-548-3240 to enroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.