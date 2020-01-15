To welcome Adams County residents back to the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, the Gettysburg Foundation and Gettysburg National Military Park invite them to a Community Appreciation Day on Monday, Jan. 20.
Admission to the film, Cyclorama and museum at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center will be free to Adams County residents Monday.
