The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement warned Pennsylvania dog owners looking to purchase new or renewal licenses that there is a fraudulent website selling dog licenses online.
“The Department of Agriculture works with Pennsylvania’s county treasurers for the sale of dog licenses,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “The best way to ensure that you’re completing an official transaction is to start on licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov.”
