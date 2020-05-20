For amateur, recreational and avid golfers alike, the American Cancer Society offers the 2020 Pennsylvania Golf Pass Booklet.
For a donation of only $30, golfers will receive a booklet which is good for a free or discounted round of golf at more than 60 courses in Pennsylvania, according to an American Cancer Society release. In addition, for every $150 (five booklets) in donations, the purchaser will receive one free booklet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.