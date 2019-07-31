Adams County
TOPS 1076 meets each Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Abbottstown. Weigh-ins at 9:15 a.m. Meeting at 10 a.m. Call 717-637-9062 for information.
Fairfield
The Fairfield group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 13 Main St.
——
A dance will be held Wednesday, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, located on Main Street.
——
The Fairfield Fire and EMS holds bingo every Thursday at the smoke-free dining hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:45 p.m., with three early-bird games.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at noon at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
Stop by AAA Gettysburg to pick up an Apple Harvest discount promo code. Also, AAA Central Penn will hold a mature driving course on Sept. 4 and Sept. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Thomas-Harbaugh Library, Biglerville. Sign up for the course at the AAA office or call 717-334-1155.
——
Climate Up Close will be in Gettysburg on Sunday, Aug. 4. The public is invited to two events: a presentation and question period 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St James Lutheran Church, corner of York and Stratton streets, and a potluck and conversation at Unitarian Universalist of Gettysburg, 136 S. Stratton St., 12:15-2 p.m. All are welcome.
——
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 is open to the public Thursdays (Burger Night) from 4 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. This weeks’ Friday Night Special is meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, pas, roll/butter, and dessert. Crab Feed will be held Aug. 17. Call the post for more info.
Hanover
A support meeting for families and friends affected by substance use disorders and addiction is held every second and fourth Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Enter by Willow Street, the red door entrance. Visit www.guidingheartswithhope.org, or call 717-968-3083.
New Oxford
“Sharing Memories of the 1974 New Oxford Centennial Celebration — A Community Conversation,” sponsored by the New Oxford Area Historical Society and led by Mike Schen, board member, is slated for Sunday, Aug. 4, 1-2 p.m. at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home, Harmony Ridge Center, Ensemble Room.
Elsewhere
Al-Anon, Adult Children of Alcoholics, meets every Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, Silver Run, Md.
