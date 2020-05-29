The 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale, originally scheduled for May 29-31 at the Chambersburg Mall, has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the organization.
The new dates will be announced as soon as they are finalized.
