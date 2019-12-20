Linden Amster, a ninth grade student at Mercersburg Academy and Gettysburg resident, successfully auditioned for the Pennsylvanua Music Educators Association’s District 7 Band Festival.
Linden has been playing trumpet since he was 6 years old. He studies with Steve Marx at Gettysburg College’s Sunderman Music conservatory. At Mercersburg Academy, he is a member of the band program and jazz ensemble.
