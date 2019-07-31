Hollabaugh Bros. Inc. Fruit Farm & Market, Biglerville, will offer August cooking classes to the public, including a Salsa Produce Special Adult Cooking Class and a Sushi Family Cooking Class
The family class on Aug. 3, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. is a chance to cook regardless of age. In each of the family cooking classes, participants will make recipes, learn tips and tricks, and take home their creations. Discover the fun of making sushi. Participants will leave the class with both a veggie sushi roll and a fruit sushi roll, and the skills to make any type of sushi at home.
August is PA Produce Month and Hollabaugh’s Bros. is celebrating it with a special Salsa Adult Cooking Class on Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Bee Room to learn how to make a fresh traditional salsa and a non-traditional salsa.
Registration is required for each class. Adult class cost is $20/person; Family class cost is $15/person which includes all supplies. Registration closes three days prior to the event. All materials must be pre-purchased by the instructor, therefore no refunds will be issued. Hollabaugh’s reserves the right to cancel a class at any time, in which case students can make another choice or receive a full refund. Register online by visiting www.jotform.com/hbimarket/events or by calling the market.
Visit www.hollabaughbros.com for more information about this class or other classes this year or call 717-677-8412.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.