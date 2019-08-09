Over 200 people (including some furry friends!) attended Children’s Cancer Recovery Foundation’s Second Annual fundraising event, Drafts & Crafts Pop-Up Fair.
The event was held at the New Oxford Social Club Pavilion on Saturday, July 27 and featured booths from local craft vendors, small businesses, and food trucks. Those strolling down ‘Booze Alley’ found local breweries, distilleries, and wineries offering samples and selling their liquid crafts. Guests were also invited to engage is a free game of corn hole and other free yard games, or relax under the shade trees as live music filled the air from local musicians such as, Chris Staub (childhood cancer survivor), Elly Cooke & Tylor Elder, Elaina Marie & Ricky Czar, Tom May, Lyve Bayte, Moonlight Mutts, and Jewelweed.
Through the wonderful support of all who attended, volunteered, set up as a vendor and provided entertainment, a little over $4,500 was raised for families actively navigating their way through a childhood cancer diagnosis.
Fifteen families will be able to receive financial assistance for rent or utilities, allowing the parents to remain by the side of their child during treatment. The team at CCRF would like to sincerely thank all who showed their support by contributing to this event. It would not have been possible without you! The Third Annual Drafts & Crafts Pop-Up Fair will take place in 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 19. Those interested in participating as a vendors or becoming a sponsor should contact Children’s Cancer Recovery Foundation by emailing events@ccrecovery.org.
