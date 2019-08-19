Tickets are on sale now for the first-ever Ice Cream Walk around Gettysburg on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The walk benefits Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force and Adams County Literacy Council.
Participants can get five small cones for $10, one each from a choice of five locations.
To purchase a ticket, stop by the Adams County Literacy Council (717-479-7033) or Mr. G’s ice-cream/gift shop.
A map and a list of participating shops are printed on the tickets.
The shops, participating during their normal business hours, include Chez Cheri, Cone Sweet Cone, Dairy Queen, Friendly’s, Mr G’s, Rita’s Italian Ice, and Sunset Ice Cream Parlor. The participating businesses are located on Stratton and Baltimore streets and Steinwehr Avenue.
