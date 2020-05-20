The AARP/IRS Tax Assistance Program offered for people age 60-plus in partnership with the Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) will not resume this year.
The volunteer-staffed tax preparation service was halfway through its season when stay at home orders were issued. Volunteers had hoped to return and complete the remaining five weeks, however the nature of the service requires the volunteer and the client to be close to each other for a period of time.
