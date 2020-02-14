The Memorial Church of the Prince of Peace, Gettysburg’s Episcopal parish is conducting its 40th Shrove Tuesday Pancake Day event at the Gettysburg Fire Hall on Stratton Street on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Pancakes with sausage and a variety of beverages will be available for both breakfast and lunch, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Takeout is available.
Tickets for the annual event are $7 for adults, $2.50 for youngsters ages 6-12; kids under six eat free. Pancake Day is an “all you can eat” event. Tickets will be available from parishioners or at the door on the day of the event. For details, call the parish at 717-334-6463.
