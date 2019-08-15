Adams County 4-H presented a Tiny Bakers Day Camp to 12 participants on Aug. 12, and 13, at the Agricultural and Natural Resources Center in Gettysburg. The two-day camp, taught by Olivia Staub, 4-H Summer Program Assistant, was open to youth ages 8-12 interested in learning more about baking or improving their skills.
Campers learned to make banana bread, cookies, brownies, cakes and decorate their own cake. Additional skills the campers learned were kitchen safety, proper ways to measure ingredients, food safety, setting a table, and proper table manners. Through the MyPlate session, taught by Lynn James, Licensed Dietary Nutritionist, Penn State Senior Educator, youth learned how to choose healthy nutritious foods and how to eat a balanced meal.
4-H Day Camps complete a community service project as part the experience. The Tiny Bakers made cookies that were delivered to the South Central Community Action Program (SCCAP), located on North Stratton Street in Gettysburg. The cookies were used for dessert at the homeless shelter.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.
