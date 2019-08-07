Every year Adams County 4-H members submit their project book and an exhibit to be judged through 4-H and the South Mountain Fair. Judging occurs before the fair starts and none of it would be possible without volunteers.
On Saturday, July 27, the 4-H portion of the judging took place in the 4-H building next to the auditorium at the South Mountain Fairgrounds.
The volunteer 4-H judges this year were Peggy Clowney, Yeimi Gagliardi, Dave Jeffcoat, Blake Livelsberger, Donna Livelsberger, Gerry Livelsberger, Sue Ann McCarty, and Josie Riser. These eight individuals all have different backgrounds and not all of them are involved with the 4-H program, but they came together to support the Adams County 4-H members.
The judges saw a variety of projects. Some of the project areas included photography, veterinary science, poultry, mosaics, Christmas ornaments, wood working, sewing, and shooting sports.
The judges were not the only volunteers who helped. Jennifer Hollabaugh, Carol Nell, and Kelly Kuhn volunteered as tabulators. Their job was to make sure everything added up and to assign ribbons based on the score each 4-H member received. 4-H Ribbons are awarded on project work, club involvement, and record keeping using a rubric score card. Each 4-H member receives a ribbon for recognition of a job well done.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills.
Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach.
To find a local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.
