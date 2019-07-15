Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) plans to work on several roads throughout the county this week.
Each of the roads being worked on will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers directing the traffic flow, according to a PennDOT news release.
Three roads will undergo work all week, Monday through Friday: State Route 116 (Hanover Road) in Bonneauville, where brush cutting will occur; state Route 234 (Buchanan Valley and Narrows roads) in Franklin Township, side dozing; and state Route 233 (Pine Grove Road) in Franklin Township, ditching.
PennDOT will replace pipe on the Knoxlyn-Orrtanna Road in Highland Township Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Base repair will happen on several roads during the week:
• Orphanage Road, Mt. Joy Township, Monday
• Edgegrove Road, Mt. Pleasant Township, Tuesday and Wednesday
• Brickcrafters Road, Straban Township, Thursday
• Peepytown Road, Reading Township, Friday
PennDOT indicated the work schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, emergencies or other unforeseen events.
The agency also advises caution when driving through construction areas.
“Please exercise extreme caution when travelling in our work zones to ensure safety of our employees, as well as your own safety,” the release read.
Allowing extra travel time when traversing roads being worked on is suggested.
