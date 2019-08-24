Adams County
The annual Mickley family reunion will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25 at the South Mountain Fairgrounds near Arendtsville. Families should bring their own place setting, a drink and a covered dish to share. There will be kid’s games and a White Elephant sale. Mickley genealogy books will be available for purchase.
——
The 40 and 8 veterans organization is hosting a crab and chicken feed from 12-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at the 40 and 8 chateau, a cabin located at 615 Newman Road, Orttanna. Call Harold at 717-339-6048 for tickets and directions. Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 7
Biglerville
Bingo will be 6:30 p.m., Sept. 5 at the Biglerville Fire Company, sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information, call Erma at 717-586=1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
Bonneauville
The Bonneauville Narcotics Anonymous group will meet Sunday at 7 p.m. at the schoolhouse, behind St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St.
Fairfield
CoDa, a support group for anyone wanting to recover from enabling or participating in a dysfunctional family system (such as drugs, alcohol, mental illness, domestic or sexual abuse), will meet Tuesday, from 7-8 p.m. at the Fairfield Mennonite Church. For more information on CoDependents Anonymous, call 717-642-8936.
Gettysburg
——
Healthy Adams County is hosting a walking party at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Land of Little Horses, 125 Glenwood Dr. Call 717-337-4137 or check Healthy Adams County facebook page for details or a cancellation notice.
The Gettysburg Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 7:30 a.m. and noon and on Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
Boy Scout Troop 73, for boys 11 to 18 years old, will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church on Baltimore Street.
——
Insight Meditation Community of Gettysburg will hold a dharma & weekly meditation talk on Sunday’s from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists Church, 136 S. Stratton St. Open to the public and free of charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.