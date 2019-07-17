Adams County
TOPS 1076 meets each Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Abbottstown. Weigh-ins at 9:15 a.m. Meeting at 10 a.m. Call 717-637-9062 for information.
Fairfield
The Fairfield group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 13 Main St.
——
A dance will be held Wednesday, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, located on Main Street.
——
The Fairfield Fire and EMS holds bingo every Thursday at the smoke-free dining hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:45 p.m., with three early-bird games.
——
PA DEP will hold a hearing on Specialty Granules Quarry NPDES Mining Permit, Franklin County, today at the Fairfield Fire and EMS Building, 106 Steelman St., at 7 p.m., preceded by a 6:30 p.m. open house. For more information, contact DEP’s Cambria District Mining Office at 814-472-1900.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at noon at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet on Thursday, July 18, at 6 p.m. at the Dutch Country Restaurant, 946 Baltimore St., Hanover. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome. No reservation is needed.
——
The Adams County Farmers Market Association will host a musical jam session at the 103 Carlisle St. market Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Musicians from the club Jeff Jamz will raise funds for the local nonprofit Waldo’s & Co.
Hanover
A support meeting for families and friends affected by substance use disorders and addiction is held every second and fourth Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Enter by Willow Street, the red door entrance. Visit www.guidingheartswithhope.org, or call 717-968-3083.
Elsewhere
Al-Anon, Adult Children of Alcoholics, meets every Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, Silver Run, Md.
