The Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) approved funding this week to provide $61 million in low-interest loans to statewide small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to a state news release.
Loans of up to $100,000 to be used as working capital will be available through the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for small businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees.
